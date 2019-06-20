Three guilty of Garissa University terror attack, one acquitted

Three suspects in the Garisssa University terror attack in which 148 people were killed have been found guilty.

Mohammed Abdikadir, Hassan Aden Hassan and Rashid Charles Mberesero will be sentenced on July 3.

The fourth suspect Sahar Diriye Hussein was acquitted of all charges after the judge found no link between him and the other accused.

Diriye was arrested in a Mandera bound bus while traveling from Garissa in the company of Abdikadir.

Abdikadir and Hassan were convicted after SIM cards recovered from them were found to have been used to contact one of the attackers who was killed during the incident.

Hassan was handed over to the police by the military in Mandera after bus tickets dated March 27, 2015, from Mandera to Garissa and another dated March 29 from Garissa back to Mandera were found.

Mberesero, who was said to be Tanzanian (not proven), reportedly commanded the attack. In his ruling yesterday, chief magistrate Francis Andayi said he was the informer from the college.

Witnesses who testified said he was a devout Muslim who understood the Quran very well and attended morning prayers at the mosque everyday.

On the day of the attack, however, the sheikh said Mberesero went to the mosque with his bag and left in a rush before prayers were over.

“He left at around 5am leaving behind his bag in the mosque and never returned until police came for it three days later,” the sheikh told court.

In his bag, a book where he had left a whole page farewell message was recovered among other things. In the message addressed to ‘a brother’ Yasin, Mberesero professed his readiness to be a Jihadi, noting that he was already a commander.