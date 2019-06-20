Sonko’s team fail to submit documents in Sh20bn probe

The Nairobi County Assembly watchdog committee meeting failed to kick off for the second day running after witnesses lacked to submit the required documents.

The Public Accounts Committee led by its chairman Wilfred Odalo expressed disappointment with the Finance department after they failed to avail needed documents.

On Tuesday the committee began its probe on Sh20 billion unaccounted for by City Hall for the financial year 2017-2018 as raised by in the Auditor General’s report.

County’s Executive Member for Finance Charles Kerich, his chief Officer Halkano Waqo and other finance department officials had appeared on Tuesday but lacked some required documents which they were to submit on Wednesday.

The committee’s chairman ruled that the finance officials together with the Acting County Secretary Pauline Kahiga appear next week on Thursday fully prepared.

Also appearing the committee was the county’s liquor board officials who also submitted their documents on Tuesday evening, a few hours to the sitting.

The board is to be grilled according to the Auditor’s general report which stated the county had not prepared financial statements for two consecutive financial years (2016-2017 and 2017-2018).

It was also highlighted that bank statement for Account No. 01141230914900 for the two financial years had not been availed for audit review.

The Auditor General's office said that they received the response on Tuesday evening and were not satisfied.