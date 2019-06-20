Close

AUDIT QUERIES

Sonko’s team fail to submit documents in Sh20bn probe

Committee directed the officials appear next week on Thursday fully prepared.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
20 June 2019 - 09:18
Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Finance Charles Kerich with County Chief Officer for Fiance Halkano Wako appearing before the County Assembly Public Accounts Committee on June 19 , 2019
Image: EZEKIEL AMINGA

The Nairobi County Assembly watchdog committee meeting failed to kick off for the second day running after witnesses lacked to submit the required documents.

The Public Accounts Committee led by its chairman Wilfred Odalo expressed disappointment with the Finance department after they failed to avail needed documents.

On Tuesday the committee began its probe on Sh20 billion unaccounted for by City Hall for the financial year 2017-2018 as raised by in the Auditor General’s report.

 

County’s Executive Member for Finance Charles Kerich, his chief Officer Halkano Waqo and other finance department officials had appeared on Tuesday but lacked some required documents which they were to submit on Wednesday.

The committee’s chairman ruled that the finance officials together with the Acting County Secretary Pauline Kahiga appear next week on Thursday fully prepared.

Also appearing the committee was the county’s liquor board officials who also submitted their documents on Tuesday evening, a few hours to the sitting.

The board is to be grilled according to the Auditor’s general report which stated the county had not prepared financial statements for two consecutive financial years (2016-2017 and 2017-2018).

It was also highlighted that bank statement for Account No. 01141230914900 for the two financial years had not been availed for audit review.

The Auditor General's office said that they received the response on Tuesday evening and were not satisfied.

Nairobi County Liquor board Deputy director Hesbon Agwena with acting Tourism chief officer Jairus Musumba appearing before the Public Accounts Committee Nairobi county on June 19, 2019
County deputy director of liquor licensing Hesbon Agwena, Acting Chief officer for Tourism Jairus Musumba and Julius Matekwa liquor board’s accountant appeared before the committee.

Nominated MCA Silvia Museiya however, reminded them that last week the committee had a chief officers briefing whereby they agreed to submit all required documentation by June 13, 2019.

While perusing through the board’s submissions, Kilimani Ward rep Moses Ogeto said the documents from the board were ‘half-baked and documents and lacked financial accounting details.

"All I see is letters and we cannot cross-examine them with half baked documents which were compiled and signed by one Allan Igambi who is the CEC for Trade. The chief officer for Trade Fredrick Nzoiki is also absent, was this by design?" Nzoiki posed.

On Thursday the committee will be grilling the Environment department over Sonko’s Sh18 million beautification programme.

