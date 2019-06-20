Close

Return extension services - experts tell state

• Experts have called for reintroduction of a vibrant extension service system in the country.

• They said the lack of extension service in the country has led to farmers overusing pesticides and fertilizer.

by AGATHA NGOTHO Science Writer
20 June 2019 - 21:24
An agricultural extension officer checks banana suckers ready for distribution to farmers at Etago DO’s office in South Mugirango, Kisii county
Ratemo Michieka, a professor of weed science and environment at the University of Nairobi said the reality is that there is huge overuse of pesticides and herbicides in animals, human beings and the environment.

He was speaking at the 1st International Conference on Agroecology Transforming Agriculture & Food Systems in Africa being held at the Safari Park hotel. 

“Despite the guidelines on the labels, farmers are not well educated on what and how to effectively use the chemicals. This has led to low crop production and low soil fertility due to high acidity,” Ratemo said.

He said globally, Kenya among other African countries is using minimal amount of pesticides as compared to countries like the UK, US, China, Canada and Australia.

But he emphasized on the role of extension service providers in educating farmers on careful use of quality pesticides. This, he said, will also ensure that farmers are not exploited into using adulterated fertiliser of chemicals.

In the early 1970s and 1990s, the agriculture sector was vibrant owing to the presence of an effective extension service provision.

But following the introduction of structural adjustment programme-SAPs by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in the 90s, smallscale farmers have been left at the mercy of unscrupulous agrodealers who advise them based on the products they are selling.

The situation has been made worse with the devolved government which since its establishment, has inadequately funded agriculture.

Meanwhile experts at the conference have differed over adoption and promotion of organic farming over genetically modified organisms.

Robert Wager, a professor at Vancouver Island University in US said we cannot feed the increasing population with organic food alone.

“While organic farming has some good practices that can be embraced, it is not enough solution to tame the effects of climate change. We need to use the best of every agricultural technology if we are going to feed the world,” Wager said.  

He said people should not be quick to discredit regulations on GMOs but should instead be open to the adoption of new technologies that respond to the current realities in food production.

“GMOs have been developed to help farmers reduce the use of more pesticides. But globally, farmers have been misusing pesticides due to lack of support from extension officers. When used properly, pesticides are very effective,” he said.    

AGATHA NGOTHO Science Writer
20 June 2019 - 21:24

