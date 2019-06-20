Return extension services - experts tell state

Experts have called for reintroduction of a vibrant extension service system in the country.

They said the lack of extension service in the country has led to farmers overusing pesticides and fertiliser.

Ratemo Michieka, a professor of weed science and environment at the University of Nairobi said the reality is that there is huge overuse of pesticides and herbicides in animals, human beings and the environment.

He was speaking at the 1st International Conference on Agroecology Transforming Agriculture & Food Systems in Africa being held at the Safari Park hotel.

“Despite the guidelines on the labels, farmers are not well educated on what and how to effectively use the chemicals. This has led to low crop production and low soil fertility due to high acidity,” Ratemo said.

He said globally, Kenya among other African countries is using minimal amount of pesticides as compared to countries like the UK, US, China, Canada and Australia.

But he emphasized on the role of extension service providers in educating farmers on careful use of quality pesticides. This, he said, will also ensure that farmers are not exploited into using adulterated fertiliser of chemicals.

In the early 1970s and 1990s, the agriculture sector was vibrant owing to the presence of an effective extension service provision.