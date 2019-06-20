KOT roast Raila after visiting Harambee Stars in Egypt

Kenyans on Twitter on Thursday criticised Opposition leader Raila Odinga after he visited Harambee Stars in Egypt.

Raila, in a clip that has gone viral, is seen making his way to the hotel where the national team is staying ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Stars under Coach Sebastien Migne and captain Victor Wanyama will be fighting for a place in the tournament.

They face Algeria in their opening match on Sunday as the race officially kicks off on Friday.

The Victor Wanyama-led squad will battle against Tanzania, Senegal and Burundi in the group stages match.

Some Kenyans on Twitter were, however, not happy with Raila’s visit, saying it is an omen.