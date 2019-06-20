Close

KOT roast Raila after visiting Harambee Stars in Egypt

• Opposition leader and AU Special Envoys visits National Team Harambee Stars ahead of AFCON.

• The Stars will battle Algeria, Tanzania, Senegal and Burundi in group stages match.

by STAR REPORTER
20 June 2019 - 16:14
Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, AU envoy Raila Odinga, Stars coach Sebastian Migne and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa in Egypt on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, AU envoy Raila Odinga, Stars coach Sebastian Migne and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa in Egypt on Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Kenyans on Twitter on Thursday criticised Opposition leader Raila Odinga after he visited Harambee Stars in Egypt.

Raila, in a clip that has gone viral, is seen making his way to the hotel where the national team is staying ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Stars under Coach Sebastien Migne and captain Victor Wanyama will be fighting for a place in the tournament.

They face Algeria in their opening match on Sunday as the race officially kicks off on Friday.

The Victor Wanyama-led squad will battle against Tanzania, Senegal and Burundi in the group stages match.

Some Kenyans on Twitter were, however, not happy with Raila’s visit, saying it is an omen.

While some said it was okay for Raila who doubles as the Africa Union special envoy for infrastructure to visit the team, others said he would have waited for the team to at least have two encounters.

Twitter user Mike said, “Nooooooo we are going to lose all our games now!!!!”.

Josiah Mutai said teams Raila visits end up losing.

  Amukanji Thomas said, “Baba is overworking . Fix the internet issue and any other challenge the players might be having in that hotel and the surrounding.”

‏Another user, @Franklin_Aleper, said,"I hate when @RailaOdinga supports any club. Hii ni loss tu (that's a loss)."

Another user said it is unfair to say Raila's visit was ominous, yet he was present when Stars won against Ethiopia and Ghana.

The sentiments were echoed by Edu who said, “Hakuna kitu hapo kama ni Wa kushinda watashinda na kama nikupigwa watapigwa tu”.

This loosely translates to, "There's nothing there. If they are meant to win, they will win."

