Judge Odunga defends his rulings before JSC interview panel

High Court Judge George Odunga yesterday defended his judgments during an interview for the post of Appeal Court judge.

Justice Odunga was asked to explain the decisions he made, mostly against the government. He said all his rulings were clear and influenced only by the Constitution and applicable laws.

“I have made decisions against and in favour of the government. I have made decisions even against the Judicial Service Commission. In all my decisions, it is clear that I can't be influenced by any factor other than the Constitution and the law. I am a staunch Catholic but I have never allowed my religious beliefs to affect my decisions,” he said.

He was asked by commissioner Macharia Njeru whether he thought of consequences when he declared as unprocedural the appointments of returning officers for the 2017 general election a day to the repeat poll.

“There was illegality in the appointments and although I declared it unconstitutional, I declined to grant the reliefs the petitioners sought,” he said.

The judge added that if a decision is likely to lead to anarchy, he may not grant the reliefs.