Illegal fishing gear worth Sh4 million destroyed in Kendu Bay

The national government on Wednesday destroyed illegal fishing gear worth Sh4 million used in Lake Victoria within Homa Bay county.

The equipment was impounded along beaches in Karachuonyo constituency.

The beaches include Kamolo, Lwasi, Rambira, Obaria and Alum.

Rachuonyo North fisheries director George Omondi and Oyugis principal magistrate John Nandia set the gear on fire at the fisheries offices in Kendu Bay town.

Omondi said they began crackdown after many fishermen complained of reduced catch.

The decline was attributed to destruction of fingerlings which should be allowed to mature and eventually lay eggs.

“Some of the nets are branded illegal and can catch all sorts of fish regardless of size. This is dangers to growth of fish,” Omondi said.

Omondi said the nets also destroy marine vegetation and fish breeding sites.

“We are eliminating the gear because they cause destruction of aquatic habitat,” the director added.

He said the crackdown will continue until all fishermen comply with fisheries regulations.

Nandia said the exercise is a warning to fishermen who still buy illegal fishing gear.

“Let all fishermen respect regulations given by fisheries department to avoid being in conflict with the law,” Nandia said.

subcounty beach management units chairman Ibrahim Kasere asked stakeholders in the fishing sector to collaborate in eliminating illegal gear.

“Let us work together and do away with illegal gear and unlawful fishing practices in this sub county,” Kasere said.