'I needed 32 surgeries after Garissa attack’ - survivor

Anastacia Mikwa was fast asleep when she heard the staccato sound of gunfire drawing closer to the women’s hostel at Garrisa University College.

Mikwa,23, was a student at the campus at the time of the attack.

“When the attackers struck, around 5.00 am in the morning, I was asleep,” She told BBC .”

"I heard gunshots and suddenly everyone started scampering for safety. But I had nowhere to go because the terrorists had already entered my dormitory.”

She says the bullets were flying everywhere.

“They shot me multiple times and thought I had died. I lay there for hours until the Kenya Defence Forces came to my rescue,” Mikwa narrates.

After her rescue, Mikwa was flown to the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital in Nairobi where she underwent operations and received counselling.Her father Charles Mikwa,57, a primary school teacher, told BBC about the hours of agony the family endured when they learned of the assault.

“It was a very difficult moment,” he said.

“I just sat down and started praying because I could do nothing at that time I could not walk there and nobody could go there.”

According to doctors, there were multiple gunshot wounds to Mikwa’s thighs.