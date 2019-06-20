Hawker charged with stealing Sh500,000

A city hawker was on Wednesday charged with damaging a businessman’s vehicle and stealing Sh500,000.

Barrack Mburuka Makokha is accused of destroying businessman Ahmed Noor Abdi Mohamed's probox and stealing from him.

He allegedly committed the offence on Monday at Salaam Mosque, South C, Nairobi.

It is alleged that the accused had been tipped that the complainant had kept the money in his probox and entered the mosque to pray.

Makokha broke the car windows after failing to break the vehicle's door and successfully entered.

He pretended to be a mechanic repairing the car.

Upon finishing his prayers, Mohamed came out of the mosque to find his car damaged and the money gone. People who saw the act told him about Makokha.

He reported the matter to Lang’ata police station and the suspect was arrested.

Makokha denied breaking into the vehicle or taking the money.

He was released on a bond of Sh200,000.