Firm wants I&M Bank boss jailed

• Highgrove Holding limited accuses the bank of charging excessive interests and going against the orders by Justice Wilfrida Okwany who temporarily restrained I&M from auctioning its property until the matter is resolved.

• It says the bank instructed the auctioneers  to re-advertise the sale of the suit property on June 18 2019,  a clear affront to the authority of the court.

by CAROLYNE KUBWA Court Reporter
20 June 2019 - 06:00
ACQUISITION: I&M Bank Tower along Kenyatta Avenue. The bank has acquired Giro bank./FILE
 A local firm wants I&M bank managing director and an auctioneer committed a civil jail for contempt on orders issued on June 3.

Highgrove Holding limited accuses the bank of charging excessive interests and going against the orders by Justice Wilfrida Okwany who temporarily restrained I&M from auctioning its property until the matter is resolved.

 

In the suit , Hangrove through lawyer Eddy Orinda, claims that despite the court order, I&M Bank has been instructed an auctioneer through advertisement in local dailies to sell it.

“Justice Okwany on June 3, 2019  directed parties to file submissions and also issued a directive restraining the bank and the auctioneer Garam Investments Auctioneers from selling the property”, Orinda says in court documents.

The firm accuses I&M of blatantly disregarding and disrespecting  court orders.

It says the bank instructed the auctioneers  to re-advertise the sale of the suit property on June 18 2019,  a clear affront to the authority of the court.

“As the orders issued by the court on June 3, 2019 have not been set aside, reviewed or appealed, the defendants were under an uncompromising obligation to respect the aforesaid order,” lawyer  Orinda  says.

