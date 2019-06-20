Failed Galana Kulalu to be 'revived' by NIB

The National Irrigation Board will take over the failed Sh7.3 billion Galana Kulalu 'model farm' and food security scheme.

The irrigation project was a Jubilee administration flagship project but it is considered to be a white elephant, though 85 per cent of construction is complete.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri announced on Wednesday that the NIB will handle all the activities at the 10,000-acre care farm plagued by cost overruns, delays and other problems.

“Galana has so far spent Sh6.2 billion and yet we have not gone far," Kiunjuri said during the 6th Agritex Exhibition and Conference at the KICC.

"We have taken a risk, directed the NIB to take over planting and kicked out the contractor. I can assure you we are going to make a breakthrough. Over the years, we have been making losses but this year, with a promising season and proper supervision from the government, we are going to prosper,” the CS said.

The Israeli firm Green Avara abandoned the site after disputes over delayed payment by the Irrigation Board.