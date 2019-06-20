Envoy Alem denies troubled Nairobi-Addis ties as plans under way to mark 55 years of cooperation

• Ambassador Alem says his country practises peace diplomacy in the region.
The Ethiopia ambassador to Kenya has dismissed as “simplistic and reckless” media reports that Addis Ababa and Nairobi relations are at rock bottom over the Kenya-Somalia diplomatic spat.
Meles Alem said at the embassy on Wednesday that his country practises peace diplomacy in the region.
“I sometimes find some reports by some media houses as if our relations are hitting rock, which is simplistic and reckless. Ethiopia pursues strong and peaceful diplomatic relations with our neighbours,” Alem said.
“Our Prime Minister [Abiy Ahmed] was in Sudan and met political leaders there. We are also working on peace in South Sudan and Somalia. That’s our foreign policy and national security strategy. There is no reason whatsoever for Ethiopia to create havoc in the Horn of Africa. Our diplomatic ties with Kenya lie in mutual trust.”
On May 23, the Star published a story that indicated that Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo wants Eritrea and Ethiopian forces to enter into his country through bilateral arrangements outside the Amisom mandate, in effect encroaching on Kenya’s interests.
“Already landlocked Ethiopia has developed a navy force that was disbanded decades ago after they separated with Eritrea. This is a clear indication that they might be eyeing Kismayo port to provide easy importation of commodities,” the Star quoted a source.
Further, the report said intelligence and media reports indicated Mogadishu was in talks with Addis Ababa and Asmara to negotiate a secret military deal, as Somalia Parliament demanded KDF activities be streamlined.
Bilateral relations between Kenya and Somalia have not been cosy in the recent past following the diplomatic spat over the maritime border dispute.
The Ethiopian envoy spoke as he announced the embassy, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the University of Nairobi, will next week host a two-day event to commemorate 55 years of Kenya-Ethiopia relations.
“The bilateral relations between our two countries are excellent. Our countries are two big powers in the region, and are playing key roles in peace and security in the region through Igad [Intergovernmental Authority on Development],” he said.
"We are not competitors. The only competition we have is in athletics."
On June 26, there will be a panel discussion themed Building Synergy Through Competition: Reflections on 55 years of Kenya-Ethiopia Relations at the Chandaria Centre for Performing Arts at UoN at 3pm.
Dr Joy Kiiru, a senior lecturer at the School of Economics, said the discussion will look back and forward on the 55 years of shared aspirations, and how to accelerate the economies of the two countries and the well-being of the people, similarities and opportunities.
Alem said the event will also seek ways of cascading “the excellent government-to-government relations to the people., and pave the way for further engagements and exchange of students.
There will be a photo and art exhibition, where Ethiopian artists will showcase their work.
On the second day, there will be a business forum to discuss sustainable political relations.
“Ethiopia is opening up to Kenyan businesspersons and we would want more to enhance economic diplomacy,” Alem said.