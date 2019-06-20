Envoy Alem denies troubled Nairobi-Addis ties as plans under way to mark 55 years of cooperation

The Ethiopia ambassador to Kenya has dismissed as “simplistic and reckless” media reports that Addis Ababa and Nairobi relations are at rock bottom over the Kenya-Somalia diplomatic spat.

Meles Alem said at the embassy on Wednesday that his country practises peace diplomacy in the region.

“I sometimes find some reports by some media houses as if our relations are hitting rock, which is simplistic and reckless. Ethiopia pursues strong and peaceful diplomatic relations with our neighbours,” Alem said.

“Our Prime Minister [Abiy Ahmed] was in Sudan and met political leaders there. We are also working on peace in South Sudan and Somalia. That’s our foreign policy and national security strategy. There is no reason whatsoever for Ethiopia to create havoc in the Horn of Africa. Our diplomatic ties with Kenya lie in mutual trust.”

On May 23, the Star published a story that indicated that Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo wants Eritrea and Ethiopian forces to enter into his country through bilateral arrangements outside the Amisom mandate, in effect encroaching on Kenya’s interests.

“Already landlocked Ethiopia has developed a navy force that was disbanded decades ago after they separated with Eritrea. This is a clear indication that they might be eyeing Kismayo port to provide easy importation of commodities,” the Star quoted a source.