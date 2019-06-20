Close

MURDER CHARGE

Court defers lawyer Assa Nyakundi's plea to Friday

In Summary

• He had been arraigned before Justice James Wakiaga to take a murder charge.

• Khaminwa wants the court to release him since he had already paid Sh300,000 bail in the manslaughter.

by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
News
20 June 2019 - 12:03
Lawyer Assa Nyakundi
Lawyer Assa Nyakundi
Image: FILE

The High Court has deferred Lawyer Assa Nyakundi murder plea to Friday, June 20.

He has been released on the strength of his manslaughter bail he paid in Kiambu court.

He had been arraigned before Justice James Wakiaga to take a murder charge.

 

However, his lawyers led by John Khaminwa have rejected the murder charge arguing that the manslaughter charge in Kiambu court is still active and was never withdrawn.

Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki says that the DPP has the power to institute any charge against any accused person even though there may be another pending matter in court.

Khaminwa wants the court to release him since he had already paid Sh300,000 bail in the manslaughter.

Mwaniki had opposed the application for the lawyer to be released on bail but later agreed that if his lawyers undertake to bring him to court tomorrow then she had no problem.

More:

Assa Nyakundi rearrested, taken to DCI offices

The lawyer was charged with manslaughter.
News
22 hours ago

Wife, children want to be enjoined in Nyakundi case

Lydia Nyakundi tells court her family are victims in the matter.
News
7 hours ago

Judge Meoli recuses herself from lawyer Nyakundi's case

Meoli says unable to hear application since Nyakundi was her classmate.
News
1 day ago

Lawyer Nyakundi seeks to block fresh charges

Nyakundi wants the DPP restrained from charging him.
News
1 week ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
News
20 June 2019 - 12:03

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    7h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Sex worker killed after giving evidence on friend's murder
    1d ago Africa

  3. US warns of attack rumours in Tanzania
    5h ago Africa

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Your Thursday Breakfast Briefing
    6h ago Breakfast Briefing

Latest Videos