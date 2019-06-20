Court defers lawyer Assa Nyakundi's plea to Friday

The High Court has deferred Lawyer Assa Nyakundi murder plea to Friday, June 20.

He has been released on the strength of his manslaughter bail he paid in Kiambu court.

He had been arraigned before Justice James Wakiaga to take a murder charge.

However, his lawyers led by John Khaminwa have rejected the murder charge arguing that the manslaughter charge in Kiambu court is still active and was never withdrawn.

Prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki says that the DPP has the power to institute any charge against any accused person even though there may be another pending matter in court.

Khaminwa wants the court to release him since he had already paid Sh300,000 bail in the manslaughter.

Mwaniki had opposed the application for the lawyer to be released on bail but later agreed that if his lawyers undertake to bring him to court tomorrow then she had no problem.