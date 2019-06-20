Budalang'i CDF committee initiates road safety training for 250 boda boda riders

Some 250 boda-boda riders from Budalang'i constituency in Bunyala subcounty, Busia, are being trained in road safety and traffic regulations.

Area MP Raphael Wanjala on Wednesday said the initiative is part of the plan by Budalang'i CDF committee to empower the youth so they become self-reliant.

He spoke at Port Victoria Social Hall during the launch of the training. The money was allocated from the 2018-19 funds.

Wanjala said all riders must acquire safe driving skills to avoid accidents. Those identified for the programme were urged to ensure they attend without fail.

The boda-boda sector has been accused of flouting traffic rules with reckless abandon. They have also been blamed for many road accidents that have led to numerous deaths. Many people have also suffered injuries, some of them maimed, hence the training comes handy.

In the 2019-20 budget read by National Treasury CS Henry Rotich, it has been proposed that all riders pay for third party insurance cover to protect their passengers and other road users.

"The majority of youths in Busia are well educated but due to lack of employment opportunities, scores of them have opted to venture into the bodaboda business to earn their daily bread. That's why the Budalang'i CDF committee has offered to train the first lot of 250 motorbike riders during the financial year 2018-19 in road safety to empower them to be self-employed," Wanjala said.

He said the training will be carried out annually to ensure all of them have knowledge of traffic rules and driving licences.

The lawmaker told MCAs from Bunyala North, West, South and Central wards to ensure they renovate rural access roads to improve transport.

He said those under him will also be upgraded.

Wanjala said insurance cover proposed by the government is prohibitive and will drive many riders of business.

“We strongly oppose the issue and we shall debate this in Parliament. Instead of supporting the boda-boda sector, which has employed the majority of the youths, the government wants to drive them out of business — their sole source of livelihood,” he said.

The occasion was attended by Car and General officials from Kisumu and Port Kenya Commercial Bank branch manager Daniel Biketi. Biketi urged the riders to open a goal account and save cash daily so they can invest more to change their lives.

(Edited by F'Orieny)