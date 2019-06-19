Close

US Embassy makes U-turn over new currency notes after CBK intervention

Customers can now pay for their visa using old and new currencies.

• They can as well pay for services using credit cards.

• The Embassy had said on Tuesday that it was not accepting new currency until new procedures had been finalised.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
19 June 2019 - 09:24
The new look Kenyan currency notes.
The US Embassy in Nairobi has said it will now accept the new currency notes in their visa application process after holding a meeting with the Central Bank of Kenya.

The Embassy said they decided on the move after coordination from the CBK which provided them with equipment upgrades and the training necessary to accept the new currency.

Customers can now pay for their visa using the old and new currency which is valid until October 1.

 
 
 

They can as well pay for services using credit cards.

The Embassy had said on Tuesday that it will not accept the new currency until new procedures had been finalised.

"Until these procedures are in place, consular applicants will only be able to pay for services using previous Kenyan shillings. You may also continue to pay by credit card," part of the statement read.

Uganda and Tanzania have stopped using Kenyan currency in an effort to shield its banks from being used to launder stolen money back into Kenya.

This follows the CBK's announcement that it intends to withdraw the old Sh1,000 notes from circulation starting October 1 to combat illicit financial flows and counterfeits.

