US Embassy makes U-turn over new currency notes after CBK intervention

The US Embassy in Nairobi has said it will now accept the new currency notes in their visa application process after holding a meeting with the Central Bank of Kenya.

The Embassy said they decided on the move after coordination from the CBK which provided them with equipment upgrades and the training necessary to accept the new currency.

Customers can now pay for their visa using the old and new currency which is valid until October 1.

They can as well pay for services using credit cards.

The Embassy had said on Tuesday that it will not accept the new currency until new procedures had been finalised.