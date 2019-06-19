US Embassy makes U-turn over new currency notes after CBK intervention

• They can as well pay for services using credit cards.
• The Embassy had said on Tuesday that it was not accepting new currency until new procedures had been finalised.
The US Embassy in Nairobi has said it will now accept the new currency notes in their visa application process after holding a meeting with the Central Bank of Kenya.
The Embassy said they decided on the move after coordination from the CBK which provided them with equipment upgrades and the training necessary to accept the new currency.
Customers can now pay for their visa using the old and new currency which is valid until October 1.
They can as well pay for services using credit cards.
The Embassy had said on Tuesday that it will not accept the new currency until new procedures had been finalised.
UPDATE: After coordination w/@CBKKenya, we have been provided with equipment upgrades & training necessary to accept the new Kenyan currency. We now accept the new currency as well as the legacy currency valid until Oct 1. You may also continue to pay for services by credit card. pic.twitter.com/HSr0BdlLRk— U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) June 18, 2019
"Until these procedures are in place, consular applicants will only be able to pay for services using previous Kenyan shillings. You may also continue to pay by credit card," part of the statement read.
Uganda and Tanzania have stopped using Kenyan currency in an effort to shield its banks from being used to launder stolen money back into Kenya.
This follows the CBK's announcement that it intends to withdraw the old Sh1,000 notes from circulation starting October 1 to combat illicit financial flows and counterfeits.