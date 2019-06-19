Three-year contracts for civil servants from July 1

According to the PSC chairman, the decision to embrace the far-reaching changes in the public service is informed by thorough studies which have revealed that lazy staff are baggage.

"We have done research and know that people need a job for about two or three years after that they move to other places. Our new policy will address turnover and retain competent skills," he said.

He spoke yesterday during the launch of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission's Public Sector Wage Bill study at a Nairobi hotel.

Employees joining the service fresh from colleges and universities will be issued with performance targets forms which they will sign before they are offered employment letters.

In what could set the stage for gruelling court battles with the unions, the government is also set to scrap the current scheme of service and introduce the career progression guidelines that will see some job groups scrapped.

This will be akin to the one introduced by the Teachers Service Commission, which is now a bone of contention with the teachers' unions.

Unlike the performance contracting, the new guidelines will affect the more than 600,000 civil servants already in employment at various cadres to align them to competence-driven performance.

Career Progression Guidelines are usually basic career management tools developed to accommodate all the cadres in a job family to ensure consistency in the way careers are managed.

Under the proposed guidelines, the promotion of civil servants will be based on the existence of vacancies, minimum qualifications per grade and professional development.

Emphasis will shift from just experience as it is the norm to satisfactory performance for staff hoping to climb the career ladder.

The new guidelines will introduce a new grading structure that will have the highest grade - 1 - to the lowest grade - 17 - to replace the current 23 cadres.

"We shall definitely scrap some job groups to align them with the new grading structure which will give more emphasis on performance and efficiency," Kirogo said.

"We at PSC will be more brutal to address the wage bill."

The government's decision to reform the public service has been informed by the need to tame the ballooning public sector wage bill which now stands at Sh733 billion annually.

A blanket ban on permanent employment of the staff is also part of the government's long term strategy to cut down on pension budget which has recorded a threefold increase in the last decade.