KANJO HUNT DOWN

Sonko offers cash reward of clip on breastfeeding woman

In Summary

• Nairobi county boss offers Sh40,000 for anyone with the full video clip.

• Sonko has vowed to take action on the rogue officers who may have been involved in the act.

by Lyndsay Nyawira
News
19 June 2019 - 13:13
The woman was roughed up,teargassed and made to sit on top of the county vehicle.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has offered a cash reward of Sh40,000 to anyone who has a full video clip of the woman who was captured on Tuesday breastfeeding a child on top of a county vehicle. 

Through a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sonko said the woman was allegedly arrested roughed up and forced to sit on top the county van then taken to Central Police Station.

Im still disturbed by this case which we are still investigating for our necessary action and dismissal of the officers...

“The allegations are that she was arrested, roughed up, tear gassed and later taken to be locked up at central police station,” reads part of the post.

 

The driver says the vehicle was parked near the fire station as officers went for lunch, when they came back they found the woman breastfeeding on top of the car.

Sonko has vowed to take action on the rogue officers who may have been involved in the act.

“I'm still disturbed by this case which we are still investigating for our necessary action and dismissal of the officers involved,” Sonko adds.

