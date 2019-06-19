Sonko offers cash reward of clip on breastfeeding woman

“The allegations are that she was arrested, roughed up, tear gassed and later taken to be locked up at central police station,” reads part of the post.

The driver says the vehicle was parked near the fire station as officers went for lunch, when they came back they found the woman breastfeeding on top of the car.

Sonko has vowed to take action on the rogue officers who may have been involved in the act.

“I'm still disturbed by this case which we are still investigating for our necessary action and dismissal of the officers involved,” Sonko adds.