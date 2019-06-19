Ruto bows to pressure, allows governors to pay Sh65bn pending bills

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday bowed to pressure from governors for the national government to release Sh65 billion for them to pay suppliers' pending bills.

“The National Treasury will release Sh65 billion to pay pending bills without audit queries by end of the month,” Ruto told journalists at his Karen office

The DP, who chairs the Intergovernmental Budget and Economic Council, told governors yesterday that the government will revive collapsed talks between the National Assembly and the Senate for sharing of revenue.

“The national and county governments have also agreed on a framework to end the stalemate on shared revenue, which will consolidate the gains of devolution,” Ruto said after the council meeting.

The government had stood its ground and allocated counties Sh317 billion but governors are demanding Sh343 billion. The disagreement was almost bringing services to a halt due to lack of funds.

On Saturday, the Star exclusively reported that out of the Sh79.6 billion counties pending bills submitted by 41 counties for verification, Auditor General Edward Ouko revealed that only Sh 43.9 billion is legible for settlement.

Ouko declared Sh35 billion illegal payments following a special report demanded by the government during the previous IBEC meeting early this year. The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Revenue who supported county chiefs and Finance PS Kamau Thuge who represented his ministry.

A leaked report showed that Nairobi county headed by Mike Sonko led with the highest ineligible pending bills at Sh11.3 billion followed by Turkana's Josphat Nanok with Sh3.8 billion.

“Suppliers whose payments have been flagged as ineligible by the Auditor General will have their issues heard and addressed by a special appeal committee in every county,” Ruto said.