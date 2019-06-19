Robert Alai detained for 14 days over gory terror photos

Controversial blogger Robert Alai will be detained for 14 days over gory terror photos he posted on his social media pages.

Milimani law courts Senior Resident Magistrate Sinkiyian Tobiko ruled that the 30 days that were being sought were long.

Alai was arrested on Tuesday by DCI officers a day after he posted the photos.

According to the police, Alai was arrested for 'disclosure of information in relation to terrorist activities'.

Alai was in court alongside Patrick Safari Robert, a prison warder who also posted the photos on Twitter.

Alai had posted pictures of the officers killed by an IED planted by suspected Al Shabaab militia on Saturday in Wajir.

The officers were on patrol between Khorof-Harar and Konton along the Kenya-Somali border.

On Monday, police condemned Alai's act terming it as a way of glorifying the terrorists.

The police also said it was not the right way to convey the message to the families of the fallen police officers.

They said the act cannot be taken lightly.

"Let this be a warning that such unpalatable acts shall not be tolerated," part of Police statement read.

The act was also condemned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.