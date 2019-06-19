Rituals to be performed for Likuyani twins

• Elder Chimasia said that the hen to be used must not be black because black chicken are normally used by magicians.
• Herbs and the blood from the hen will be sprinkled between the gate and the main house.
Some Luhya traditions will be performed on the twins reunited 19 years after birth before they are integrated into one family.
A cross section of Luhya elders disclosed in interviews that the rituals are meant to forestall a repeat of what happened in the twins' lineage.
DNA results on Saturday established that Melon Lutenyo and Sharon Matias were identical twins but raised by different mothers until they connected on their own on social media.
Melon was raised by her biological mother Rosemary Onyango while Sharon was raised by Angeline Omina in Kawangware, Nairobi after they were separated in the nursery at Kakamega hospital.
“The elders will have to slaughter a hen that has not laid eggs and prepare herbs to be sprinkled in the home between the gate and the main house before the extended family can feast to welcome the one that grew up away back home,” said Ndeta Chimasia.
Chimasia said the hen must not be black because black chicken are normally used by magicians.
He told the Star that Sharon will be treated as a child who got lost and has returned home, hence the rituals. The rituals are done exclusively by elders who, during the exercise, do not talk to anyone.
The herbs will thereafter be given to the twins to take or mixed in food the twins will share with the rest of the family to signify the reunion.
He said that failure to perform the rituals will result in the curse of a family member getting lost again and may continue on and on.
He said both Melon and Sharon will have to be given fresh names that go with twins. In Kisa, Batsotso, Wanga and Maranga Luhya sub-tribes, the twin that came out first is named Mukhwana while the follower is named Atsulu.
Kakamega county elders council chairman Josephat Sakwa says the rituals may mean little now that the two have already shared a meal and mixed with the rest of the family before being established as twins.
“What is important here is that a goat be slaughtered and the two twins just feast with the rest of the family members. The rest can be handled by Christian ritual, prayers,” he said.
“When you sire a child out of wedlock and he or she grows teeth while still out, they must feast with the family when they return home so that they stop being strangers to each other,” Sakwa added.
Mzee Zacharia Shimechero, a member of the Luhya Elders’ forum concurs with Sakwa that Sharon will be treated like either a lost child or one born out of wedlock.
The twins' grandfather Shem Abuti is also of the opinion that prayers will suffice.
He, however, insists that all the three girls belong to his son Richard Olukokha and they should be brought home.
“Melvis Ombayi who is now to be taken up by another family is named after my own mother. How does she then go away with our name?” he asked.
Melon, Sharon and Melvis have asked their parents not to tear them apart after the DNA results.