Rituals to be performed for Likuyani twins

Some Luhya traditions will be performed on the twins reunited 19 years after birth before they are integrated into one family.

A cross section of Luhya elders disclosed in interviews that the rituals are meant to forestall a repeat of what happened in the twins' lineage.

DNA results on Saturday established that Melon Lutenyo and Sharon Matias were identical twins but raised by different mothers until they connected on their own on social media.

Melon was raised by her biological mother Rosemary Onyango while Sharon was raised by Angeline Omina in Kawangware, Nairobi after they were separated in the nursery at Kakamega hospital.

“The elders will have to slaughter a hen that has not laid eggs and prepare herbs to be sprinkled in the home between the gate and the main house before the extended family can feast to welcome the one that grew up away back home,” said Ndeta Chimasia.

Chimasia said the hen must not be black because black chicken are normally used by magicians.

He told the Star that Sharon will be treated as a child who got lost and has returned home, hence the rituals. The rituals are done exclusively by elders who, during the exercise, do not talk to anyone.

The herbs will thereafter be given to the twins to take or mixed in food the twins will share with the rest of the family to signify the reunion.

He said that failure to perform the rituals will result in the curse of a family member getting lost again and may continue on and on.