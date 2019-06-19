Ogieks demand single title for land in Bomet and Kericho

The Ogiek community wants a single communal title deed for the land in Bomet and Kericho counties.

The group accuses the government of illegally forcing them out of their land and reducing them to squat on the same lands.

The Ogieks were submitting their recommendation to a task force formed to collect their views after the Arusha-based African Court on People's Rights ruled on May 26, 2017, that the Kenyan government violated various rights of Ogiek by evicting them from their ancestral land in Mau Forest.

Ogiek Independent Council chairman William Koros who presented the appeal to the task force in Bomet on Monday said land parcels 890 and 891 in Bomet and Kericho respectively, gazetted by the land commission in 2001 were their properties and it would be unfair if the government subdivides them.

Koros said they had not been able to access and utilise natural resources, cultural and religious practices after the eviction.

He said the Kipkelion land in Kericho is a historical site which they have for long used for their traditional practices.

The chairman said they had, since 1941, faced several challenges or evictions.

“Our request is for the government is to be given back our land…we are not fighting for it with anyone. These are the areas where we have used it to graze, conduct our traditional rites and get medicinal drugs from.”

The county government of Bomet was given two weeks to submit a memorandum on how the issues facing the Ogieks can be addressed.

Zeddy Kimosop, who led the task force on a fact-finding mission was optimistic of a solution.

Her committee has until October to finalise and present its report.