ODM and Wiper legislators back Uhuru

Legislator from ODM and Wiper parties have thrown their support behind President Uhuru Kenyatta, telling off the Tangatanga team to let him finish his work.

They said the President should be allowed to fulfill his Big Four agenda without divisive politics.

The politicians spoke in Kiambu town at St Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Tuesday during a cultural extravaganza organized by Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.

The legislators were Joyce Kamene (Machakos), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) , Pamela Odhiambo (Migori) Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Muturi Kigano (Kangema) and Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo).

Wamuchomba said all that the people want is fulfillment of the Jubilee administration's promises and those against Uhuru's agenda should be shunned publicly.

“We should hold hands in unity so that our children may have a peaceful country. We want all leaders to respect each other and we demand that the President be respected and all leaders to be united for prosperity of our country,” Kamene said.