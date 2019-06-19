ODM and Wiper legislators back Uhuru

• MPs accuse Tangatanga of trying to frustrate President's development plans.
• Urge leaders to heed Uhuru's directive to put politics aside and focus on service.
Legislator from ODM and Wiper parties have thrown their support behind President Uhuru Kenyatta, telling off the Tangatanga team to let him finish his work.
They said the President should be allowed to fulfill his Big Four agenda without divisive politics.
The politicians spoke in Kiambu town at St Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Tuesday during a cultural extravaganza organized by Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba.
The legislators were Joyce Kamene (Machakos), Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) , Pamela Odhiambo (Migori) Anthony Oluoch (Mathare), Robert Mbui (Kathiani), Muturi Kigano (Kangema) and Ruth Mwaniki (Kigumo).
Wamuchomba said all that the people want is fulfillment of the Jubilee administration's promises and those against Uhuru's agenda should be shunned publicly.
“We should hold hands in unity so that our children may have a peaceful country. We want all leaders to respect each other and we demand that the President be respected and all leaders to be united for prosperity of our country,” Kamene said.
Oluoch said ODM leaders support the handshake but it was a shame that a section of Mt Kenya leaders have forsaken the President and are busy with 2022 politics.
“Male leaders from Mt Kenya region have gone to early 2022 politics round the country leaving women leaders to defend the President,” Oluoch said.
He said it was not right that Tangatanga team was in Mt Kenya to do politics without telling the President.
Wanga said she is a number one defender of the President thanks to the handshake and he should be given a chance to work for the people.
“Uhuru should be given space to work for Kenyans in the whole country. Those who are roaming around the country politicking should go slowly and work for the people. We followers of our party leader Raila Odinga are behind the President,” she said.
Odhiambo said should heed the President's directive to put politics aside and focus on service to wananchi.
“Those who want to defy the President by continuing to politick, the people should rise up and say no to them,” Odhiambo said.
Kigano said the politics of 2022 is being played in Central Kenya and it is a plot to fight the President.
Mwaniki said that the common mwananchi should not allow politicians to frustrate Uhuru's development agenda.