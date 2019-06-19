MPs want broke KQ nationalised

The National Assembly Transport committee has recommended nationalisation of Kenya Airways as a bold step to turning around the fortunes of the struggling national carrier.

Currently the airline is 48.9 per cent owned by the government, 38.1 per cent by KQ Lenders Company (which includes banks) while 7.8 per cent stake is held by Air France KLM. The remaining shares are privately owned.

If the report gets the nod of MPs, the government will move in and clear huge debts owed by the carrier and take it off private hands, making it one of the state corporations.

The debt-ridden Kenya Airways owes CBA group Sh3.1 billion, NIC bank Sh2.1 billion, Equity Bank Sh5.2 billion, National Bank Sh3.5 billion, Co-operative Bank Sh3.3 billion, KCB Sh2.1 billion and a similar amount to DTB.

The committee chaired by Pokot South MP David Pkosing at the same time recommended establishment of an aviation holding company with four wholly owned subsidiaries.

In the proposal, the Pkosing team wants a company incorporated to manage JKIA as an international hub, ground handling and catering services.

The committee also recommends revision of Kenya Airports Authority’s mandate to maintain at least one serviceable airstrip in each county for purposes of security, health and other emergencies.