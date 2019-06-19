Man jailed two years for stealing pigs to build lover's house

Reality dawned yesterday on a man who stole 18 pigs from his boss to please his girlfriend when a Kibera court jailed him for two years or pay a Sh300,000 fine.

Stephen Nderitu needed the money to build a house for his lover.

Kibera senior resident magistrate Boaz Ombewa Boaz Ombewa said the prosecution has proved the case against him. The prosecution called four witnesses including the investigating officer to testify.

The verdict left Nderitu sad and disappointment, as he could not imagine that the animals he had fed diligently could land him in jail.

He was accused that on July 22 last year in Riruta, Nairobi, he stole the Sh400,000 pigs belonging to Kennedy Wangila. Nderitu was employed in 2017.

The court was told Wangila left the pigs feeding and and went to buy shoes for his child, but when he came back he found them missing.

He asked the people around and his friend told his that Nderitu had parked them in a lorry and took them away.

He is alleged to have sold the animals at Dumberi slaughterhouse and went into hiding in Nakuru at her girlfriend’s house. Police later arrested.

In his defence, Nderitu denied taking the pigs and said the owner did. He told the court he is a good and obedient man who worked well for the complainant since 2017.

He told the court to forgive him as he had a sickly wife and children hwo depended on him.

Nderitu has 14 days to appeal the sentence.