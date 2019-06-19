Luhyas are champions of traditions

If there is anyone penning down a list of Kenyan communities and how they regard their traditions, the list will be incomplete without mentioning the Luhya.

The Luhya have a rich culture.

They abide by their numerous traditions that more often than not have for instance made their funerals the very expensive.

The Luhyas believe that the dead watch over the living.

The Maragoli sub-tribe believes that a dead person has to be escorted from the world of the spirits to the world of ancestors from where he or she will be able to watch over the living.

“When a person is dead, there is what is called a second burial (Luvego) ceremony that occurs 40 days after the death to remove him from the spirits and send him to the ancestors.

"During this time bulls are slaughtered and the relatives feast with songs and dance so the dead feels you still value him or her,” said Prof Egara Kabaji.

Kabaji said that if one kills his sibling, he must be banished from the community because he is considered a murderer and therefore unclean.

Godfrey Wakhu from the Batsotso sub-tribe said that when a family member disappears from home never to be found, his family concluded that he or she was dead and a mock funeral carried out.

“A grave is dug at a location where you would have been buried if your body was available and all rituals accompanying burial carried out including slaughtering a cow if a woman and a bull if a man,” Wakhu said.

“This was done specifically to remove the curse of people getting lost from the family so that another family member doesn’t disappear in the same manner as well as appeasing the person that his family still remembers him and would therefore not return to hound them,” he said.

In some cases, the family buried a sucker in the prepared grave. Others simply marked the grave and carried out the rituals.

Wakhu said that when a man killed another, he was banished to a faraway place since he was considered a murderer and he should not share the table with the rest of his family again.

“When this happened, the community destroyed the home of the victim including destroying his property so that he never again is one of them,” he said.

Similarly, a lot is done in the event of the death of a twin. The surviving twin is not allowed to see the body of his twin or the inside of the grave. If this happens you will die.