KOT blame devolution for corruption, impunity in Kenya

Kenyans on Wednesday took to Twitter to criticise the devolved government that aims to bring resources closer to Kenyans.

According to the Supreme Court of Kenya, “devolution is a core promise of the Constitution of Kenya 2010”.

Devolution is meant to be a game changer in politics, governance, service delivery and economic development.

However, Kenyans now see the devolved government as a conveyor belt that has led to the spread of impunity, corruption, greed and wastage in the country.

The hashtag #DevolvedGreed trended at number one for the better part of Wednesday morning as Kenyans blasted the devolved system of governance.

Twitter user Boss Lady tweeted, "Devolution just devolved corruption, not development! At least in the former times, only the president and MPs were stealing, theft has increased!"