#DEVOLVEDGREED

KOT blame devolution for corruption, impunity in Kenya

by Lyndsay Nyawira
19 June 2019 - 14:03
Kenyans on Wednesday took to Twitter to criticise the devolved government that aims to bring resources closer to Kenyans.

According to the Supreme Court of Kenya, “devolution is a core promise of the Constitution of Kenya 2010”.

Devolution is meant to be a game changer in politics, governance, service delivery and economic development.

 
 

However, Kenyans now see the devolved government as a conveyor belt that has led to the spread of impunity, corruption, greed and wastage in the country.

The hashtag #DevolvedGreed trended at number one for the better part of Wednesday morning as Kenyans blasted the devolved system of governance.

Twitter user Boss Lady tweeted, "Devolution just devolved corruption, not development! At least in the former times, only the president and MPs were stealing, theft  has increased!"

Gordon Okal said, "It is high time we as Kenyans to choose our leaders wisely not politicians who aren't development oriented and politicking on national media stations to defend their masters."

"A local area MCA has decided to buy second-hand football boots from Gikomba market for eight teams at a cost of nine million. You heard me right. Devolution is rotten to the core,” Ibrahim Cardochee wondered.

"MCAs now demands 50k house allowance to counter  MPs 250 allowance that has been challenged by SRC. Greed is real," Allan Otieno said.

Benedict shamed county leaders for looting public funds meant to assist in the development of the areas.

 

"It's a shame elected County leaders to have the audacity to enrich themselves with money meant to improve the life of the common mwananchi. It's a great tragedy!"Benedict Thuranira said.

A section of users mentioned counties with stalled projects.

"Four years ago, Trans Nzoia county allocated Ksh. 600m to build the Trans Nzoia Ultra Modern Stage. To this day, the project has never been finished, "Real Mato said.

Kenya fire asked "Nyeri, Besides the Governor sponsoring useless goat competition, KShs 200M of county funds was used to Build Governor Kastone a home. Was he  staying in the forest before elections??"

Kenyans are calling upon prompt arrests for corrupt leaders.

"I am never a proud Kenyan, funds are always looted and no persons jailed, a government filled with scandals, we really need a revolution,"Coolio G said.

Stewan Steve said,"I'd say it was better while we waited. When we thought it was a new dawn and there was hope for Kenya. We got rid of a clan of hyenas and bestowed a committee of vultures."

 

Latest Videos