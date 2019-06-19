KNCHR warns against reducing number of IEBC commissioners

• Having many commissioners ensures any policy decision by the IEBC is well balanced.
The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has opposed the proposal seeking to reduce the number of IEBC commissioners from seven to five.
The state agency cautioned that a reduction will deny the country inclusivity in the electoral agency. It appeared before the National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee chaired by Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragua).
KNCHR director in charge of research and advocacy Anne Okotoyi told MPs to retain the number.
He argued that having many commissioners will not only offer a sense of inclusivity but also ensure any policy decision by the IEBC is well balanced.
“The reduction of the membership of the constitutional commission from the current seven to five would be in itself a reduction in the much-needed diversity and consultation in the decision-making processes on policies and the direction of the commission,” Okotoyi said in his presentation.
“The complex nature of such a mandate and functions of the IEBC necessitates that the number of commissioners should not be lesser than the current seven for efficient functioning.”
She said Kenya should copy from Malawi, Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania whose electoral bodies have not less than seven commissioners.
The committee is receiving views on the proposed IEBC (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, 2019, which, among other proposals, requires that the number be reduced to five, with three commissioners forming a quorum.
The human rights body also urged Parliament to consider staggering the appointment of IEBC commissioners to ensure continuity.
“The commission invites the committee to consider the recommendation from the IEBC regarding the appointment of commissioners in the post-election evaluation reports of the 2017 general election that seek to have commissioners appointed in such a manner that they are staggered,” Okotoyi said.
She added new commissioners should be in office two years before a general election.
Also, the KNHRC recommended a selection panel that reflects Kenya’s diversities and warned against flooding such an important panel with members from religious groups.
The selection panel, it said, should include clerics, members of civil society, professionals and representatives of political players, among other stakeholders.
“Having a whole selection panel that is religious does not reflect our diversity as our country,” she said.
(Edited by F'Orieny)