KNCHR warns against reducing number of IEBC commissioners

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has opposed the proposal seeking to reduce the number of IEBC commissioners from seven to five.

The state agency cautioned that a reduction will deny the country inclusivity in the electoral agency. It appeared before the National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee chaired by Jeremiah Kioni (Ndaragua).

KNCHR director in charge of research and advocacy Anne Okotoyi told MPs to retain the number.

He argued that having many commissioners will not only offer a sense of inclusivity but also ensure any policy decision by the IEBC is well balanced.

“The reduction of the membership of the constitutional commission from the current seven to five would be in itself a reduction in the much-needed diversity and consultation in the decision-making processes on policies and the direction of the commission,” Okotoyi said in his presentation.

“The complex nature of such a mandate and functions of the IEBC necessitates that the number of commissioners should not be lesser than the current seven for efficient functioning.”