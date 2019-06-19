Judge who gave conflicting rulings blames it on assistant

A judge yesterday told the JSC she delivered two conflicting rulings because she had “a lot of matters to handle and did not check on the parties in the ruling before reading”.

Maureen Onyango, the presiding judge of Employment and Labour Relations Court had been accused of making contradicting decisions on two occasions.

She said one of her court assistants passed to her a different copy of the judgment but she informed the parties and read the correct one immediately she realised there had been an error.

“I realised later that I had read a wrong decision because I had a lot of matters to handle and I did not check on the parties in the ruling before reading, but I managed to reach the parties and read the correct one,” she told JSC commissioners.

Onyango was responding during the ongoing Court of Appeal judge interviews which started on Monday. Chief Justice David Maraga chairs the selection panel.

She told the JSC she is fit for the job and that her appointment would add value to the Court of Appeal because of her experience in the labour disputes court.

In a separate incident, an advocate seeking to join the Court of Appeal was at pains to explain why he withheld his client’s money.

Elijah Ireri denied the four accusations brought against him for withholding clients’ money.