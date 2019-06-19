Judge Meoli recuses herself from lawyer Nyakundi's case

Kiambu judge Christine Meoli has recused herself from lawyer Assa Nyakundi's case and transferred the case to the Milimani High Court.

Meoli said she is unable to hear the application since Nyakundi was her classmate.

In the case, Nyakundi has made an application seeking to bar the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji from charging him with the murder of his son.

The lawyer was charged with manslaughter in a Kiambu magistrate's court on April 26. He is alleged to have killed his son Joseph Bogonko Nyakundi on March 17 in Nairobi. He was released on a Sh300,000 bail.

Meoli said she is unable to hear the application since Nyakundi was her classmate.

Nyakundi on June 6 filed an application in High Court in Kiambu asking the judge to issue the orders restraining the DPP.