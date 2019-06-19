Close

TRANSFERS MATTER TO HIGH COURT

Judge Meoli recuses herself from lawyer Nyakundi's case

• Kiambu judge Christine Meoli has recused herself from lawyer Assa Nyakundi's case and transferred the case to the Milimani High Court.

• In the case, Nyakundi has made an application seeking to bar the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji from charging him with the murder of his son. 

by ALPHONCE MUNGAHU
19 June 2019 - 05:00
City lawyer Assa Nyakundi
City lawyer Assa Nyakundi
Kiambu judge Christine Meoli has recused herself from lawyer Assa Nyakundi's case and transferred the case to the Milimani High Court.

In the case, Nyakundi has made an application seeking to bar the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji from charging him with the murder of his son. 

 
 

The lawyer was charged with manslaughter in a Kiambu magistrate's court on April 26. He is alleged to have killed his son Joseph Bogonko Nyakundi on March 17 in Nairobi. He was released on a Sh300,000 bail.

Nyakundi on June 6 filed an application in High Court in Kiambu asking the judge to issue the orders restraining the DPP.

In his affidavit filed by his lawyer John Khaminwa, he also wants the DPP and the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti stopped from seeking a favourable court or judicial officer to hear his  manslaughter case.

He is asking the court to prohibit them from arresting or starting criminal proceedings against him related to or arising from the death of his son.

Nyakundi further wants orders quashing the decision of the DPP and DCI  to charge and prosecute him as the decision is unreasonable, irrational, reckless and enjoys no validity before the law and the constitution.

The lawyer asked the court to quash criminal proceedings in the same case for being an abuse of court process and for having been commenced unprocedurally and in violation of Article 157(6).

