Herbal clinic staff charged over illegal dealings

Seven Murugu Herbal Clinic employees yesterday were charged in the Milimani law courts with illegal dealings with medicines and poisons.

Those arraigned were Catherine Nduta Warui, Diana Wanjiku Wahui, Lucy Njeri Mwangi, Saida Mariam Zakaria, Henry Mukhwana Mukunga, Samuel Kamau Ng’ang’a and Francis Maina Ndumia.

They were accused of manufacturing of medicinal substances without a license from the Medicine and Poisons Board, selling unregistered drugs and supplying wrongly labelled poisons.

The charge sheet said that on June 17 at Murugu Natural and Nutritional clinic along Moi Avenue in Nairobi they were found in possession of unregistered drugs.

They were also charged with selling unregistered drugs and supplying poisons in containers not properly labelled.

Appearing before Milimani presiding magistrate Zainab Abdul, they denied the charges.

The case will be heard on July 16.

On Monday, Murugu Herbal and Kamirithu clinics were raided by inspectors from the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB).

They seized cartons of their herbal medication, including some said to cure cancer and suppress gynaecological complications.

Some drugs lacked manufacturing dates, expiry dates and lists of ingredients.

Inspectors also raided the Kamirithu Herbs Clinic's branches in Ngara and Ruiru.