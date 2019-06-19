Garissa University attack: Four-year pursuit of justice

On April 2, 2015, the world woke up to one of the deadliest act of terror on Kenyan soil.

The Al Shabaab terror group descended upon the Garissa University College killing 148 students.

The attack also left 83 people with serious injuries that left families of those involved with a permanent scar in their lives. scar.

The National Intelligent Service and National Police were blamed for not doing enough to prevent the attack.

Security forces were said to have taken longer to respond to the attack, with people saying more lives would have been saved had they arrived on time.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions closed its file on the Garissa University attack case on April 2, 2019.

Four out of the five suspects were found to have a case to answer.

A total of 22 witnesses testified against them, including students who survived the attack.

During the defence hearing, three accused persons opted to remain silent as one of them testified on oath on March 25, 2019.

The five-year journey of waiting for justice of families affected by the attack will come to an end today as the Milimani court is set to determine the fate of the four suspects.

Families and students who had been injured during the raid wait with bated breath to see if justice will finally be delivered for the loss of their loved ones.