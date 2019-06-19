Court told not to extend bail orders in Waititu case

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday urged a Kiambu court not to extend orders restraining the agency from arresting Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Faith Njeri Harrison.

When the case came up for direction before chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi, assistant director of public prosecutions Tom Imbali opposed an application by Waititu's lawyer Michael Osudwa to have the orders extended until the main application is heard and determined.

The application for anticipatory orders by Waititu and Njeri has been allocated to chief magistrate Gichohi.

The DPP, DCI, Inspector General of Police, EACC and Banking Fraud Unit who are listed as respondents in the application have been allowed to file their further affidavit for the case within seven days.

Imbali told the court applicants Waititu and Njeri have been complying with orders to present themselves before investigators at the EACC.

Lawyer Osudwa said his clients were enjoying the orders issued on May 23 by principal magistrate Bryan Khaemba (who resigned on June 13) requiring them to report to investigators as needed.

Osudwa expressed fears that if the orders were discharged the EACC would start harassing and intimidating his clients since no order would be in place.

The magistrate will rule on June 21 on whether or not to extend the orders.

The EAC has already filed its affidavit to show the court how Waititu , his wife Susan Wangari and daughter Monica Njeri allegedly received through their three companies kickbacksfor irregularly awarded road tenders worth Sh588 million.