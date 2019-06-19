County moves to court to sack striking medics

The Kirinyaga county government wants the labour court in Nyeri to allow it to fire health workers who have been on strike for one month.

The health workers are demanding promotions and better hygiene in health facilities.

Through lawyer Rono Kibet the county said the health workers went on strike without following procedure.

Rono said the county government obtained a court order stopping the strike but medics went ahead with it against the law.

The strike is illegal until a case at the Nyeri labour relations court is heard and determined, he said.

Services in all Kirinyaga hospitals stopped when the health workers downed their tools demanding better working conditions. Governor Anne Waiguru blames the situation on her opponents.

"We know our opponents are behind this hospital crisis for political ambitions. Let them know they will not succeed," Waiguru said.

More than 1000 health workers went on strike with union officials saying they were not served with the court order.

The Star has reliably established that 558 health workers have complied with the court order and returned to work at Kerugoya, Kianyaga, Sagana and Kimimbi hospitals.

"We will not negotiate with staff who are on strike. Let them resume duty and we have a roundtable with them," Waiguru said two weeks ago in Gichugu constituency.

Justice Njoki Makau said she will deliver her verdict on the case on July 4.