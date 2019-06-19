Cops probe Eldoret 'female athlete' exposed as a man

Police said her Kenyan passport and national identity cards bear the names Shieys Jepkosgei which she has been using for long as an athlete and participated in many races across the world. All along the suspect was never detected to be a man.

CEO of the Moi Referral Hospital Dr Wilson Aruasa said the suspect was identified at the hospital where she had gone in full uniforms as a nurse.

“She was detected by other staff because no one knew the suspect and her job identity badge which was putting on was different,” Dr Aruasa said.

He said police were called in and took the suspect away to be investigated on why she was masquerading as a nurse.

“Police are yet to tell us what mission the suspect had at the hospital,” Aruasa said.

The investigating officer in the case Victor Omondi told the court that at the time of arrest, Jepkosgey was dressed in full nurse uniform complete with a badge and was working as an intern at the emergency section.

The identification badge had the name Pamella Mulupi but other nurses got suspicious and on investigations, the name Mulupi was not found in the register for interns.