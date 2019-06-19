Babu Owino wants KPLC demolition probed

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino wants the National Assembly to investigate Kenya Power over demolitions at Mihang'o in March.

In a petition to the House, the MP wants the Energy committee to probe and force KPLC to compensate those whose houses were demolished and business premises affected at Chokaa area.

He says the company went against President Uhuru Kenyatta's directive early this stopping demolitions in the city.

He says KPLC went ahead and demolished houses that affected over 500 families leaving them hopeless and homeless.

The MP says the company issued a demolition notice in December 2018 but committing to restrict demolitions to houses within 15 meters for 132 kilovolts and 20 meters for 220 kilovolts of power lines.

But Owino claims the parastatal violated this promise besides going against the President's directive.

"That the demolitions rendered over 500 families homeless, caused massive loss of property and disrupted learning of many children whose schools were also demolished, thereby curtailing their rights to education," the petition says.

Some families had their houses pulled down despite an earlier assurance by KPLC that they were not within the power line reserves, it adds.

Owino wants the ownership of the affected land investigated by the committee and Energy CS Charles Keter compelled to disclose how the government will facilitate compensation.