SHE DEMANDED 'TAXES'

Woman admits being a nuisance outside church

She erected a roadblock after guards denied her access to the place of worship where her children were playing

In Summary

•Woman demanded taxes from those driving to the church arguing that she had no time to go to work

•She will be sentenced tomorrow after the magistrate gets a probation report

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
18 June 2019 - 00:00
Magistrate's gavel
Magistrate's gavel
Image: FILE

A woman yesterday admitted being a nuisance by blocking a road to a church where she had been denied access to her children.

Margaret Lemandile claimed in a Kibera court that security guards angered her and she decided to block the road with stones and demand "tax" from motorists who were going to the church in South C estate.

 Lemandile arranged the stones on the road outside the gate and demanded cash from the motorists.

She told senior Kibera resident magistrate Barbara Ojoo that the guards offended her even more by pushing her until she fell. She was carrying a disabled child.

The incident happened on June 16 - last Sunday.

Lemandile told the motorists that she had had no time to go to work as she had wasted time waiting to pick her children from the church.

The guards eventually arrested her and took her to a police station.

She pleaded for forgiveness. “I ask for the court’s mercy. I am very remorseful and regret the offence but my little kids still need me.” 

The magistrate ordered her to be detained until tomorrow when a probation report will be brought to court. The sentencing will follow thereafter.

 

 

