Ruto's dramatic self-contradiction exposed at Akorino convention

Deputy President William Ruto’s remarks on Sunday that President Uhuru Kenyatta made him who he is today have exposed his doublespeak.

The DP had on May 30 during the national prayer breakfast declared that he is a self-made politician who has washed his hands to dine at the high table.

Ruto narrated how he walked barefoot to school, deep in Kamagut while the royalties were living large.

“In 1980, when I was in Standard 7 preparing for CPE, I wrote the exams barefoot because it was the nature of the village. My father bought me my first shoes in 1981 for Sh60 from a Mr Onyango on the street because he could not afford Bata shoes.

“Why am I saying this? Today, as you can see, the gentleman who did not have shoes is sitting at the high table with the son of the founding father.”

Ruto asked critics to spare him the flak because of the millions he donates in church fundraisers insisting that unlike the royalties, he had every reason to thank God for his political breakthrough.

The remarks appeared to have been directed at Uhuru and opposition chief Raila Odinga who are the scions of Kenya’s founding president and first vice-president respectively.

“Today, the son of a peasant farmer is right there at the high table seated with the son of a former president,” Ruto said.

However, on Sunday, a submissive Ruto changed tune, attributing his political success to President Kenyatta.

Speaking at Kasarani gymnasium during the Akorino national convention, Ruto showered praise on the President, “for making me who I am is today”.

Ruto thanked the President for having chosen him to be his deputy for two terms, saying it was a great “honour” he will not forget.

“I want to thank the President for having had confidence in me. I am the Deputy President today because you gave me the opportunity. I thank you so much for making me the person I am today,” Ruto said at the convention also attended by Uhuru.

Ruto’s anti-dynasty remarks were criticised by some political players who termed it a direct attack on his boss.

“Never ever, in their presence and even if true, insinuate that your boss holds the position because of privilege and nothing else. It is an insult that they won’t forget, nor forgive,” Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu said.

He said it makes it even worse when you do it before the world, and then go ahead and explain how you on the other hand have come from so far - and are blessed by God to the point you are now sharing the same table with those who got there through privilege.

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria also blasted Ruto saying hubris was unacceptable from those of “us from poor backgrounds as it is for those from the rich”.

“Humility needs to be our guiding factor for both chicken sellers and sons of Presidents,” he said.

The DP has often branded himself a ‘hustler’ to project himself as a man who has fought off all odds to rise to power.

