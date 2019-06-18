Ruto to governors: You'll get Sh65bn to pay bills this month

The Deputy President said the development was in tandem with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive on Madaraka Day that called for national and county governments to honour their obligations before the end of June.

The meeting was attended by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Auditor General Edward Ouko, Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo, Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Governors Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma), Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu), Amason Kingi (Kilifi), Samwel Tunai (Narok), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia) and Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia).

Also in attendance were Commission on Revenue Allocation chairperson Jane Kiringai, Deputy Governors Joash Maangi (Kisii) and Titus Ntuchiu (Meru).

Rotich said the Treasury plan to release the funds by the end of the month and that they e are fairly done with the process.

The meeting further agreed to discuss the collapsed talks between the National Assembly and the Senate for shareable revenues to counties next Monday.

“Legally, we have to start afresh. However, we have taken the initiative to progress under the guidance of the Deputy President,” Governor Oparanya said.

The meeting on Monday will also be attended by Speakers of both Houses and the Parliamentary leadership.

He exuded optimism that an agreement on the division of revenue will be reached in the next week’s engagement.

“We appreciate the fact that counties are under pressure to finalise on their budgets. We therefore look forward to taking the shortest time possible to make devolved units’ operations run without any hiccups,” Deputy President added.

He lauded the leaders for working together in ensuring that the sticky issue of outstanding bills is ironed out.

The pending bills committee will look at the contentious Sh37 billion that the Auditor General flagged out.

Oparanya said the report on county assets and liabilities was ready, arguing that the ministry of lands will provide expertise on land owned by counties, and their approximate worth. The exercise, he said, would be supervised by the ministry of devolution.

The two Houses have failed to agree on the Division of Revenue Bill, 2019 with Senators pushing for Sh335 billion against Sh310 billion proposed by their National Assembly counterparts.

The figure by the Senate has been supported by the Council of Governors and the Commission on Revenue Allocation on the increased allocation. However, Members of Parliament endorsed figures provided by the Treasury.

The meeting comes a day after Oparanya said counties do not have funds to run their operations.