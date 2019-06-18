Close

Robert Alai arrested after posting gory photos of slain cops

In Summary

• On Monday, police strongly condemned Alai's act terming it as a way of glorifying the terrorists.

• The police also said it was not the right way to convey the message to the families of the fallen police officers.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
News
18 June 2019 - 10:20
Controversial blogger Robert Alai during a past appearance at a Kiambu law court.
Image: FILE

Controversial blogger Robert Alai has been arrested by DCI officers, a day after he posted gory pics of slain AP officers in his social media pages.

Alai had posted pictures of the officers killed by an IED planted by suspected Al Shabaab militia on Saturday.

On Monday, police strongly condemned Alai's act terming it as a way of glorifying the terrorists.

 
 
 

The police also said it was not the right way to convey the message to the families of the fallen police officers.

They said the act cannot be taken lightly.

" Let this be a warning that such unpalatable acts shall not be tolerated," part of  Police statement read.

The act was also condemned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.

NCIC further requested him to pull down shared photos.

Alai did not adhere to the directives and instead, he went on saying that he will continue fighting for police officers.

"I will continue to speak out for the poor police officers who are neglected and their allowances taken by 'wakubwa',"  he posted.

