Robert Alai arrested after posting gory photos of slain cops

Controversial blogger Robert Alai has been arrested by DCI officers, a day after he posted gory pics of slain AP officers in his social media pages.

Alai had posted pictures of the officers killed by an IED planted by suspected Al Shabaab militia on Saturday.

On Monday, police strongly condemned Alai's act terming it as a way of glorifying the terrorists.

The police also said it was not the right way to convey the message to the families of the fallen police officers.

They said the act cannot be taken lightly.