ODM denies pushing Uhuru to name Raila as successor

The Orange Party further wants those media houses that had published or aired the story to offer the two legislators an apology.

Etale said the two spoke about the fight against corruption and the unity of the nation and did not talk of any presidential endorsement.

He said ODM has is working on programmes to rejuvenate and revamp its structures including grassroots elections, supporting the Building Bridges Initiative and not politics of 2022.

On Saturday, Ruto told off ODM MPs pushing Uhuru to name Raila as his successor 2022.

Ruto maintained that his bond with Uhuru is intact, despite abundant and mounting evidence to the contrary.

"My friendship with President Kenyatta started long ago before he became President. I supported his ambition since 2002. Nobody should lecture me on how to support the President,” Ruto said.

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale urged those calling for Uhuru to name Raila as his successor to join Jubilee party first.

He said Uhuru will only support a presidential candidate from the party.