Kakamega hospital under probe over identical twins

'We’ve been able to retrieve documents that confirmed that the three were born in the hospital'

In Summary

• Twins Melon and Sharon met on social media early April.

• The investigations began even before the DNA was ordered by the DCI.

by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
18 June 2019 - 06:00
Maternity ward at the Kakamega county referral hospital where Melon, Sharon and Melvis were born 19 years ago.
Maternity ward at the Kakamega county referral hospital where Melon, Sharon and Melvis were born 19 years ago.
Image: HILTON OTENYO

The Kakamega County Referral Hospital is under investigations over the confusion that surrounds the identical twins raised by different mothers.

Twins Melon Lutenyo and Sharon Matias met on their own on social media early in April. DNA results released on Saturday showed that Sharon and Melon were identical twins.

Sharon was raised by Angelin Omina in Kawangware, Nairobi, while Melon was raised alongside Melvis Imbayi in Likuyani as twins.

 

The DNA results also showed that Imbayi is Omina’s daughter.

Yesterday, Kakamega county Health executive Rachael Okumu confirmed that the three children were born at the facility but declined to give details as the facility was under DCI investigations.

“We’ve been able to retrieve docu

Kakamega county health CEC Rachael Okumu (C) addressing the media yesterday at the referral hospital yesterday. On the her right is the hospital administrators Titus Ominde and hospital superintendent Dr Victor Zimbulu on her left
Kakamega county health CEC Rachael Okumu (C) addressing the media yesterday at the referral hospital yesterday. On the her right is the hospital administrators Titus Ominde and hospital superintendent Dr Victor Zimbulu on her left
Image: HILTON OTENYO

ments that confirmed that the three were born in the hospital but can’t talk more because the matter is under investigation by the intelligence. We fear talking much could hurt the ongoing investigations,” she said.

“We are providing the detectives with the information they want and hope it will be useful,” she added.

Kakamega county police commander Wilkister Vera said the probe began after the matter came into public limelight. “The investigations began long ago and even the DNA was ordered by the DCI. We don’t publicise what we’re doing,” she said.

Vera said the detectives want to establish whether there was an element of child trafficking or if there were elements of negligence.

Melon and Sharon are KCSE candidates this year at Kongoni Secondary School and Shikoti Girls’ High School respectively.  Both schools are in Kakamega county.

 
 

In April, Richard Olukokha claimed that the three children were his. He said that his wife had been told to expect triplets but she was handed Melon and Melvis.

Reacting to reports that the families planned to sue the county government over the mix-up, county attorney Moses Sande said the two families were being misled. He said there were issues that require to be investigated and established before moving to court. He said the county never existed 19 years ago and could not take liability for the mess.

“They need to first establish that there was negligence on the part of the hospital. Tagging normally happens when newborns are taken to the nursery and we must know what happened then,” he said.

He, however, said the county government had not received any communication about the intended legal action by the families.

