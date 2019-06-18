Kakamega hospital under probe over identical twins

ments that confirmed that the three were born in the hospital but can’t talk more because the matter is under investigation by the intelligence. We fear talking much could hurt the ongoing investigations,” she said.

“We are providing the detectives with the information they want and hope it will be useful,” she added.

Kakamega county police commander Wilkister Vera said the probe began after the matter came into public limelight. “The investigations began long ago and even the DNA was ordered by the DCI. We don’t publicise what we’re doing,” she said.

Vera said the detectives want to establish whether there was an element of child trafficking or if there were elements of negligence.

Melon and Sharon are KCSE candidates this year at Kongoni Secondary School and Shikoti Girls’ High School respectively. Both schools are in Kakamega county.

In April, Richard Olukokha claimed that the three children were his. He said that his wife had been told to expect triplets but she was handed Melon and Melvis.

Reacting to reports that the families planned to sue the county government over the mix-up, county attorney Moses Sande said the two families were being misled. He said there were issues that require to be investigated and established before moving to court. He said the county never existed 19 years ago and could not take liability for the mess.

“They need to first establish that there was negligence on the part of the hospital. Tagging normally happens when newborns are taken to the nursery and we must know what happened then,” he said.

He, however, said the county government had not received any communication about the intended legal action by the families.