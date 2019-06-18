Close

JSC begins interviews for 11 appeal judges

Court of Appeal has an approved limit of 30 judges and currently has 19

• Commission has shortlisted 35 candidates and will conduct interviews until July 1. 

• Of the shortlisted 35 candidates, 22 are High Court judges. 

by JILLO KADIDA Deputy news editor/Chief court reporter
18 June 2019 - 00:00
Supreme court of Kenya.
Supreme court of Kenya.
Image: FILE

The Judicial Service Commission on Monday started the process of hiring 11 Apepnew appeal judges.

The commission has shortlisted 35 candidates and will conduct interviews until July 1. 

The Court of Appeal has an approved limit of 30 judges. It currently has 19.

Of the 35 shortlisted, 22 are High Court judges.

They include justices Mumbi Ngugi, Luka Kimaru, Boaz Olao, Mary Kasango, Jessie Lesiit, Aggrey Muchelule, Joseph Sergon, Pauline Nyamweya, Christine Meoli, Fred Ochieng, Hellen Omondi, Hedwig Ong'udi, Weldon Korir, Abida Ali Aroni, Msagah Mbogholi and Francis Tuiyot.

On Monday, the commission interviewed justices Aroni, Mbogholi, Muchelule and Ngugi.

The interviews were conducted in private.

