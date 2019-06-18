Jowie denied bail for the second time

High Court has declined to grant murder suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie bail for the second time.

Justice James Wakiaga dismissed Irungu’s application for a bail review on grounds that it is premature and lacks merit.

The judge directed that everyone placed under witness protection testify first before he can consider Irungu’s bail application review.

He further ordered for a social inquiry to be done by the probation office on the accused.

Jowie had applied for a review of his bail after the High Court rejected his earlier application on grounds he is a flight risk.

In his fresh application, Jowie told Justice James Wakiaga that he is not a flight risk as his passport has been deposited in court.

He also argued that he cannot interfere with the witnesses because they are under protection.