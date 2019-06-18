Close

MIGHT ABSCOND, INTERFERE

Ivy murder suspect denied bail

Judge cites suspect's own safety for decision and possibility of his being a flight risk

In Summary

• Judge says Kinuthia has common friends with Ivy and there's a likelihood he would interfere with witnesses if released. 

• He says Kinuthis does not have a wife or children and lives in a rental house in Nairobi, hence, the possibility of absconding. 

by MATHEWS NDANYI
News
18 June 2019 - 06:00
Naftali Kinuthia at the High Court in Eldoret.
NO BAIL: Naftali Kinuthia at the High Court in Eldoret.
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

The High Court in Eldoret has denied bail to Naftali Kinuthia who is accused of murdering Moi University medical student Ivy Wangechi. 

Justice Stephen Githinji ruled that there were compelling reasons to deny bail, mainly for his own safety and the possibility that he may interfere with evidence if released. He also is a flight risk, the court said.

Githinji said the accused had common friends with the deceased and is well known to university students and other Kenyans due to media coverage of the case, hence, the best way to keep him safe is in custody. 

The judge also noted many Kenyans were monitoring the case and agreed with the prosecution that releasing the suspect may undermine public confidence in the Judiciary. 

“In such a situation, releasing the suspect may even be equated with an acquittal and tempt other members of the public to take the law into their own hands,” Githinji ruled.

He said murder is a capital offence and  Kinuthia might be a flight risk. 

Githinji said although Kinuthia's parents were known to have a home in Gatanga in Muranga county, Kinuthia himself lived in a house in Nairobi which he does not own and he does not have a wife or children. 

There is, thus, nothing to stop the accused from absconding, the judge said.

Naftali has denied murdering Wangechi. He allegedly armed himself with an axe and a knife and attacked her as she walked just outside the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. She is said to have rejected his advances. 

Githinji said although bail was a right enshrined in the Constitution, the right to bail was not absolute especially if compelling reasons are availed. 

Githinji directed that the matter be mentioned on July 17 to set a hearing date. 

(Edited by R.Wamochie

More:

Ivy Wangechi murder: Naftali bail ruling set for next month

DPP and lawyers of victim's family oppose, saying suspect might interfere with investigations
News
3 weeks ago

Bail application ruling for Ivy murder suspect postponed to May 27

Police have lined up 10 witnesses against Naftali in the murder of Wangechi.
News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MATHEWS NDANYI
News
18 June 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Egypt's ousted president Mohammed Morsi dies in court
    12h ago Africa

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Your Monday Breakfast Briefing
    1d ago Breakfast Briefing

  5. Strathmore underdogs who downed Harvard in global contest
    4d ago Big Read

Latest Videos