Education officer in Sh1.4m fraud case held

A senior education officer accused of obtaining Sh1.4 million by false pretences will remain in custody until Wednesday.

Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo ordered Paul Mathinji Njoroge, a sub-county education officer in Meru county to be remanded pending ruling on whether his case should be transferred to the Thika law courts.

Njoroge is alleged to have obtained the money from John Gichungu by pretending that he was in a position to sell him a piece of land in Thika.

Njoroge, through his lawyer objected to taking a plea saying the Kiambu court has no jurisdiction of hearing the case as the offence is said to have been committed in Thika.

He accused police of harassment, saying he was arrested in front of his children without even being allowed to put on his shoes.

He told the court that police on Saturday stormed his house in Thika and manhandled him before bundling him into the complainant’s vehicle .

They drove him to Kiambu police station where they locked him in the cells.

Njoroge said that police violated his constitutional rights to bail.

But prosecution denied the allegation, saying he was arrested professionally by officer.

The prosecutor said that the accused is in the right court which has jurisdiction to handle the case against him.