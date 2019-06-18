800,000 students miss out on NHIF cover over Nemis hiccups, says Indimuli

Some 800,000 secondary school students are missing out on the medical insurance cover provided by the government.

It began in April last year. However, principals have raised the alarm, saying the number has yet to be registered on the National Education Management Information System (Nemis), meaning the students are not getting treatment in case they need it. Nemis identifies each student using their unique codes.

The Sh4 billion cover under the National Hospital Insurance Fund relies on the unique code provided to learners for medical services.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Indimuli Kahi on Sunday said Nemis registration is rocked by hiccups. Also, those not registered cannot get capitation funds. Medical service providers who have been contracted by NHIF to provide health services to students cannot identify them as beneficiaries, Indimuli said.

“Not all students are captured by Nemis and this has become very stressful, as it is only through the scheme that a student will get a premium of Sh1,350 for health insurance,” he said.

Indimuli said some health service providers have lost confidence in the insurance scheme because they cannot be reimbursed after offering service. He said many schools countrywide have been unable to partner with health service providers to set up clinics in their compounds to ease access.