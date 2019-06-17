We have no cases of Ebola, CS Kariuki assures Kenyans

The Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has assured the public that no cases of Ebola have not been reported in Kenya.

The CS, however, confirmed the case of a 36-year-old lady who presented herself at the Kericho County Referral Hospital after experiencing symptoms of headache, vomiting.

She had travelled from the border town of Malava on the Kenya-Uganda border.

So far four people have been put in isolation in Kericho as the government takes extra-precaution in containing the situation.

The CS spoke at the JKIA on Monday while supervising the screening process after the Kericho case.

"The Rapid Surveillance and Response team has examined the patient who is in stable condition and has confirmed that she does not meet the case definition for Ebola," CS said.

The CS said the ministry has deployed 229 staff at various points of entry, including 21 Ebola champions.

She has urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspected cases to the nearby health facilities.