EBOLA SCARE

We have no cases of Ebola, CS Kariuki assures Kenyans

The CS said the ministry has deployed 229 staff at various points of entry,

In Summary

• She urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspected cases to the nearby health facilities.

• The CS, however, confirmed the case of a 36-year-old lady in Kericho who had ebola-like symptoms.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT
17 June 2019 - 14:03
Health CS Sicily Kariuki and ministry officials tour the JKIA to assess Ebola prevention and response measures on June 17, 2019.
Image: MINISTRY OF HEALTH
Image: MINISTRY OF HEALTH

The Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has assured the public that no cases of Ebola have not been reported in Kenya.

The CS, however, confirmed the case of a 36-year-old lady who presented herself at the Kericho County Referral Hospital after experiencing symptoms of headache, vomiting.

She had travelled from the border town of Malava on the Kenya-Uganda border.

 

So far four people have been put in isolation in Kericho as the government takes extra-precaution in containing the situation.

The CS spoke at the JKIA on Monday while supervising the screening process after the Kericho case.

"The Rapid Surveillance and Response team has examined the patient who is in stable condition and has confirmed that she does not meet the case definition for Ebola," CS said.

 
 

The CS said the ministry has deployed 229 staff at various points of entry, including 21 Ebola champions.

She has urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspected cases to the nearby health facilities.

Kericho Health CEC Dr. Shadrack Mutai
Image: COURTESY
Image: COURTESY

Her comments came after Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony visited the facility where the lady was admitted and assured the locals that the situation is well taken care of.

     The governor said the results which are expected to be released later on Monday from Kemri will justify if the reported case is Ebola or not.

 

The county's Chief Public Relations Officer, Timothy Kemei, had earlier said the County Department of Health Services is monitoring this potential case very closely and is working with the National Government to ensure that all essential procedures are followed to protect public health and safety.

"The patient has been placed in isolation and blood samples sent to Kemri in Nairobi for further analysis. The preliminary test results are expected to be ready within the next 12 to 24 hours," Kemei said.

All you need to know about the deadly Ebola virus

The early symptoms are a sudden fever, muscle pain, fatigue, headache and sore throat.
1 hour ago

Suspected Ebola results out today - Official

Woman reportedly came from Uganda to visit her husband in Kericho.
1 hour ago

Government on high alert after suspected case of Ebola in Kericho

Patient with Ebola-like symptoms isolated at the Kericho County Referral Hospital.
5 hours ago
