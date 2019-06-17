We have no cases of Ebola, CS Kariuki assures Kenyans

• She urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspected cases to the nearby health facilities.
The Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki has assured the public that no cases of Ebola have not been reported in Kenya.
The CS, however, confirmed the case of a 36-year-old lady who presented herself at the Kericho County Referral Hospital after experiencing symptoms of headache, vomiting.
She had travelled from the border town of Malava on the Kenya-Uganda border.
So far four people have been put in isolation in Kericho as the government takes extra-precaution in containing the situation.
The CS spoke at the JKIA on Monday while supervising the screening process after the Kericho case.
"The Rapid Surveillance and Response team has examined the patient who is in stable condition and has confirmed that she does not meet the case definition for Ebola," CS said.
The CS said the ministry has deployed 229 staff at various points of entry, including 21 Ebola champions.
She has urged the public to be vigilant and report any suspected cases to the nearby health facilities.
Her comments came after Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony visited the facility where the lady was admitted and assured the locals that the situation is well taken care of.
The governor said the results which are expected to be released later on Monday from Kemri will justify if the reported case is Ebola or not.
The county's Chief Public Relations Officer, Timothy Kemei, had earlier said the County Department of Health Services is monitoring this potential case very closely and is working with the National Government to ensure that all essential procedures are followed to protect public health and safety.
"The patient has been placed in isolation and blood samples sent to Kemri in Nairobi for further analysis. The preliminary test results are expected to be ready within the next 12 to 24 hours," Kemei said.