War on graft unstoppable, says Raila

ODM leader Raila Odinga has said the fight against corruption will not end soon saying he and President Uhuru Kenyatta will do what it takes to end wastage of public funds.

The former Prime Minister said time for people who carry money in bags to fundraisers was up and that soon every leader will be demanded to explain the source of their wealth.

Kenyans, he said, had lost a lot in development due to corruption and it was time the electorate shun graft-tainted leaders.

“How can you give more than Sh100 million in fundraisers in one month?” he posed in his speech.

“He says he is a son of a peasant and that he became wealthy because of hard work yet we know his salary. Kenyans are being overtaxed because the money that is meant for development is being stolen. We are going to do a thorough clean-up.”

He said the fight against graft will be continuous and indiscriminate.

The former Lang'ata MP was speaking in Kakemer village in Teso North constituency during the burial of Teso North MP Oku Kaunya’s father Francis Kaunya.

Also in attendance were Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Mudavadi said overtaxing Kenyans when the money being collected by the government goes to waste was meaningless.

He said poor Kenyans bare the heaviest tax burden yet the services they receive from government are not commensurate with what they pay as taxes.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said for Kenya to become a better country, the fight against graft must be fought by all people.

“For us to make Kenya a better country, we must fight against corruption and this has to be done by everybody,” he said.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the war against mismanagement of public funds must not be politicised and should not be used as a weapon to gain political millage.

“In South Africa, (President) Cyril Ramaphosa has declared total war against corruption but we have not heard from either the Zulu or Xhosa communities that their own is being targeted.

"The problem with us is that we politicise everything, even what is good for the country,” he said.

Other leaders in attendance who drummed their support against corruption included MPs Peter Masara (Suna West), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga Woman Representative), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach) and Florence Mutua (Busia Woman Rep).