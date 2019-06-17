Close

WARNS CORRUPT GIVERS

War on graft unstoppable, says Raila

Kenyans have lost a lot in development due to corruption and it was time the electorate shun graft-tainted leaders.

In Summary

• How can you give over Sh100 million in fundraisers in one month? Raila asks

• Mudavadi says overtaxing Kenyans when the money being collected by the government goes to waste was meaningless.

by EMOJONG OSERE
News
17 June 2019 - 00:00
Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2018
Raila verses Ruto Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2018
Image: FILE

ODM leader Raila Odinga has said the fight against corruption will not end soon saying he and President Uhuru Kenyatta will do what it takes to end wastage of public funds.

The former Prime Minister said time for people who carry money in bags to fundraisers was up and that soon every leader will be demanded to explain the source of their wealth.

Kenyans, he said, had lost a lot in development due to corruption and it was time the electorate shun graft-tainted leaders.

“How can you give more than Sh100 million in fundraisers in one month?” he posed in his speech.

“He says he is a son of a peasant and that he became wealthy because of hard work yet we know his salary. Kenyans are being overtaxed because the money that is meant for development is being stolen. We are going to do a thorough clean-up.”

He said the fight against graft will be continuous and indiscriminate.

The former Lang'ata MP was speaking in Kakemer village in Teso North constituency during the burial of Teso North MP Oku Kaunya’s father Francis Kaunya.

Also in attendance were Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula.

Mudavadi said overtaxing Kenyans when the money being collected by the government goes to waste was meaningless.

 

He said poor Kenyans bare the heaviest tax burden yet the services they receive from government are not commensurate with what they pay as taxes.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula said for Kenya to become a better country, the fight against graft must be fought by all people.

“For us to make Kenya a better country, we must fight against corruption and this has to be done by everybody,” he said.

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the war against mismanagement of public funds must not be politicised and should not be used as a weapon to gain political millage.

“In South Africa, (President) Cyril Ramaphosa has declared total war against corruption but we have not heard from either the Zulu or Xhosa communities that their own is being targeted.

"The problem with us is that we politicise everything, even what is good for the country,” he said.

Other leaders in attendance who drummed their support against corruption included MPs Peter Masara (Suna West), Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Beatrice Adagala (Vihiga Woman Representative), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach) and Florence Mutua (Busia Woman Rep).

MORE:

War on graft needs all arms of government

It is time the government considered changing the law to make mega corruption a capital offence.
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Judiciary signals tough times for graft suspects

The Judiciary has signalled a painful, costly walk to freedom for graft suspects.
News
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by EMOJONG OSERE
News
17 June 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    17h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Strathmore underdogs who downed Harvard in global contest
    2d ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Tanzania row over wig and hair extension tax
    1d ago Africa

  5. Western oil exploration in Somalia may spark conflict - UN
    2d ago Africa

Latest Videos