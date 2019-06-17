Suspected Ebola results out today - Official

The results of a suspected Ebola case in Kericho are expected to be out Monday.

Kericho Health CEC Shadrack Mutai said the female patient has already been isolated, tests were being done and samples sent to the Kenya Medical Research Institue for analysis.

"We are waiting for the test results to confirm or rule out Ebola. We shall be able to communicate by close of business today (Monday)," Mutai told the press.

Mutai said the fact that the patient is stable gives them hope that the disease may not be Ebola.

She reportedly came from Uganda and Mutai said she is known to have been in contact with three people, including her husband. Apart from fixed entry points, the border is porous.

On Sunday evening, the woman with Ebola-like symptoms was admitted at the Kericho County Referral Hospital. She has been described as having a kind of hemorrhagic fever.

As a result of the suspected case, and two earlier cases in Uganda, Kenya is on high alert.

The County Disease Surveillance Team immediately took necessary precautions to ensure staff had protective gear and there was no contact between the patient and others, including the staff, patients and others.

The past few weeks have seen health officials in Busia and Malaba border towns on extra alert following the Ebola outbreak in neighbouring Uganda. Two brothers died from DR Congo died there and two others in the family were set back to the DRC.

In Congo, at least 2,000 cases have been reported and more than 1,400 people have died.

At the Busia Kenya Port Health Desk, all arriving travellers including truck drivers undergo Ebola screening.

Chief officer for Health and Sanitation Dr Isaac Omeri said a surveillance team is assessing the border situation and will make recommendations.

He said there is an isolation ward at the Busia County Referral Hospital and at Malaba Dispensary where any suspected Ebola cases are quarantined, awaiting medication.

Mutai said the situation is contained and under control.

"We are allaying public fears that this is Ebola," he said adding that the disease could be another condition.

Mutai said if the disease is Ebola, they will immediately request all those s who might have been in contact with the patient to get to the nearest facility, preferably a government facility.