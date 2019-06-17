Sonko, Moses Kuria move to block Rotich's boda boda tax

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and two MPs have moved to court seeking to stop implementation of the new tax measures imposed on boda boda riders.

The court has been told the move requiring boda boda and tuk tuk operators to take third party insurance to cover passengers and pedestrians in case of an accident is punitive and should be stopped.

They believe the same should have been subjected to public participation before it's captured in the budget.

Those who filed the case are Sonko, Moses Kuria, Simon Mbugua, Stanley Livondo, Reuben Ndolo, Kalembe Ndile and Steven Bwire.

During last week's budget reading, Treasury CS Henry Rotich proposed boda boda and tuk-tuk operators to take the third party covers.

“The accident victims mostly from the lower cadres of society, are left to seek financial assistance for treatment from friends and relatives since the boda bodas are not insured,” the CS said.

However, the operators days later hit back at Rotich terming the new measures as 'oppressive'.

The boda boda Safety Association of Kenya Chairman Kevin Mubadi said it was unfair for the CS to impose more charges on them with the current hard economic times.

Mubadi said it would be prudent if the government worked towards ensuring the premiums are affordable and the payment period does not exceed a month.

Earlier this month, Sonko ordered the release of at least 800 impounded boda bodas.

The motorbikes were being held for violating traffic rules within the city centre.

He also ordered that operators of the impounded boda bodas should not be fined.