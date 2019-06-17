Luos owe DP Ruto political debt, says Belgut MP

Five Rift Valley MPs allied to DP William Ruto were in Bondo on Saturday for a funeral.

They used the occasion to root for Ruto to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The MPs, who were hosted by Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda in Masamba village, Yimbo East, urged the Luo community to support William Ruto come 2022.

They spoke at the burial of Joash Nalo, the father-in-law of Lang'ata MP Nickson Korir.

The first to fire the salvo was Nelson Koech (Belgut). He told the Luo community that they have the Ruto's debt.

"We all know very well that the DP stood firm with Raila in 2007 elections. It's therefore in no doubt that you owe us support in the next elections," he said.

Koech said for Siaya Senator James Orengo to ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to name his 2022 successor confirmed that the community has no presidential candidate and they should support Ruto.

"We are good neighbours and if you are not sure of who to support in 2022, our door is open and we welcome you to join us in this course," he said.

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot urged the community to join the Tangatanga team, adding that Ruto was the force to reckon in the 2022 presidential elections.

"Ruto helped Raila to rise from an MP to a Prime Minister and we are therefore urging you to join our team because we will make him a bigger seat than the presidency," he said.

But Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda downplayed the politics of succession and urged Kenyans to support the newfound unity between President Kenyatta and Odinga.

Jubilee Party deputy secretary General Caleb Kositany challenged the community to look for an alternative presidential candidate other than those who have been in the race.

The Soi MP added that the DP has a better chance of leading the country.

"We should allow the next leadership to have a generation gap of between 45-52 years, where the DP falls.

He said if Luos can bring forth a candidate who falls in the age bracket, then he is welcomed to join the Ruto brigade.

Lang'ata MP, however, appealed to Kenyans to live in harmony, saying both the DP and former Premier have worked together for the good of this nation.

He said in politics nothing is impossible, insisting that they are going to tour the whole country to drum up support for the DP.